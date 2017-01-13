PDS announces Honor Roll and Administrator’s List students

Terry Cox, Administrator of Presbyterian Day School, would like to recognize the following students for their hard work during the 2015-2016 school year.

First Semester Administrator’s List (All A’s)

Cole Allen, Kellen Moore, Bryson McKnight, Baylie Rea, Harvey Warrington, Sydney Roos, Layla Clark, Conner Goss, Gracie Jenkins, Garrison Landrum, Meredith Moudy, Ethan Renfroe, Barrett Smith, Aiden Cheek, Caden Bennett, Trey Blackstock, Caroline Hammack, Emma Rutherford, Braxton Smith, A. J. Cheek, Rylan Moore, Noah Dew, Rachel Hammack, Marla Ray McKnight, and Andrew McMillion

Second Nine Weeks Administrator’s List (All A’s)

Cole Allen, Kellen Moore, Bryson McKnight, Averi Putnam, Baylie Rea, Harvey Warrington, Garrison Landrum, Meredith Moudy, Ethan Renfroe, Barrett Smith, Breanna Williams, Caden Bennett, Trey Blackstock, Caroline Hammack, Emma Rutherford, Braxton Smith, Russ Williams, A.J. Cheek, Rylan Moore, Rachel Hammack

Second Nine Weeks Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

Haley Busbea, Aiden Cheek, Layla Clark, Gracie Jenkins, Emily Benoit, Wesley Cook, Aubree Ferguson, Lili Grace McKinley, Eli Wyeth, Luke Burchfield, Laura McMillon, Trey Odom, Madison Sanders, Reagan, Cook, Ellie Develin, Maggie Steed, Lanie Greene, Marla Ray McKnight and Andrew McMillon

First Semester Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

Averi Putnam, Haley Busbea, Emily Benoit, Wesley Cook, Ainsley Dew, Aubree Ferguson, Lili Grace McKinley, Russ Williams, Eli Wyeth, Luke Burchfield, Jayney Ferguson, Laura McMillon, Madison Sanders, Reagan Cook, Ellie Develin, Maggie Steed, and Lanie Greene