PDS announces honor roll students

Terry Cox, Administrator of Presbyterian Day School, would like to recognize the following students for their hard work during the 3rd nine weeks of the school year.

3rd Nine Weeks Administrator’s List (All A’s)

Baylie Rea, Sydney Roos, Aiden Cheek, Garrison Landrum, Meredith Moudy, Ethan Renfroe, Barrett Smith, Breanna Williams, Caden Bennett, Trey Blackstock, Wesley Cook, Caroline Hammack, Emma Rutherford, Braxton Smith, Russ Williams, Rylan Moore, Rachel Hammack, and Lanie Greene

3rd Nine Weeks Honor Roll (A’s and B’s)

Cole Allen, Bryson McKnight, Layla Clark, Gracie Jenkins, Conner Goss, Emily Benoit, A.J. Cheek, Ainsley Dew, Aubree Ferguson, Lili Grace McKinley, Eli Wyeth, Laura McMillon, Trey Odom, Reagan Cook, Noah Dew, Maggie Steed, Marla Ray McKnight, and Andrew McMillon