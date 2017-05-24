Terry Cox, Administrator of Presbyterian Day School, would like to recognize the following students for their hard work:
Administrator’s List
Kellen Moore, Bryson McKnight, Baylie Rea, Sydney Roos, Harvey Warrington, Ethan Renfroe, Garrison Landrum, Meredith Moudy, Barrett Smith, Caden Bennett, Trey Blackstock, A.J. Cheek, Wesley Cook, Caroline Hammack, Emma Rutherford, Braxton Smith, Russ Williams, Rylan Moore, Noah Dew, Rachel Hammack, Andrew McMillon and Lanie Greene
Yearly Honor Roll
Averi Putnam, Cole Allen, Aiden Cheek, Gracie Jenkins, Layla Clark, Emily Benoit, Ainsley Dew, Aubree Ferguson, Lili Grace McKinley, Eli Wyeth, Jayney Ferguson, Laura McMillon, Madison Sanders, Katie Belle Skelton, Reagan Cook, Ellie Develin, Taylor Rutherford, Maggie Steed and Marla Ray McKnight
One thought on “PDS announces honor roll students”
Kelly says:
So proud of my niece averi putnam