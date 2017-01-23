A student at Presbyterian Day School in Kosciusko recently represented the school in the a statewide spelling bee.
PDS Administrator Terry Cox is pleased to announce that Rachel Hammack, representing the 5th grade, placed 2nd in the MAIS Overall Spelling Bee.
There were 25 students competing in this grade.
Debbie Horn is Rachel’s Spelling teacher and she is the daughter of Stephen and Beth Hammack.
2 thoughts on “PDS student places 2nd in state spelling bee”
G.G. Holmes says:
Congratulations to Rachel and Debbie. Job well done!
bulldogfan says:
Glad to see they are telling who the proud parents are of these children .
Way to go!