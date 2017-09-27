Students at Presbyterian Day School gathered around the flag pole on Wednesday morning for a time of prayer.
Students were lead in prayer by FPC Minister to Youth and Families Trey Owen.
Students prayed for our country, our community, our president and school.
One thought on “PDS students gather for “See you at the Pole””
B. Johnson says:
Is this news? PDS is a private school. They don’t need to “gather at the pole” to say prayers at school. This is a tradition used at public schools to comply with church/state separation.