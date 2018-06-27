On Wednesday, July 4th at 9pm, Pearl River Resort will be hosting a SPECTACULAR FIREWORKS DISPLAY for all to enjoy. The fireworks extravaganza will include amazing effects that you don’t want to miss! Pearl River Resort invites you to come out and celebrate the Fourth of July in style! For more information on Pearl River Resort, visit www.pearlriverresort.com or call 1.866.44PEARL.
One thought on “Pearl River Resort – Fireworks Spectacular 2018”
dana gwin says:
What’s our local “leaders” excuse for not having a large 4th of July event in Kosciusko? This is another of many opportunities to bring holiday dollars to our economy. We have an awesome facility next to that big tin building they call a coliseum, Whippet Stadium. They spent millions on this facility and there are six football games and a few soccer matches per YEAR, and mostly sits unused when it could be a real asset to the community and pay for itself instead of being an unnecessary expense. Replace that grass with a multi-use surface and use it to host events that actually help our economy. Un-elect the people that stand in the way of progress!!