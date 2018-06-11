Pearl River Resort Racks up Multiple Awards from Southern Gaming

Pearl River Resort is pleased to announce that it has won awards in several categories from Southern Gaming Magazine. The Resort received honors during the 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards in the following categories: Best Poker Room, Best Buffet, Best Entertainment, Best Golf Course, Best Entertainment Venue, Best Spa, and Best Overall Property.

“We are pleased to be recognized by the readers of this great gaming publication,” stated Sonny Johnson, Interim President and CEO for Pearl River Resort. “We work hard to ensure our guests have a wonderful time when they visit our properties, and we look forward to continue providing a great experience for each of them.”

The Southeast’s premier resort destination features Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Geyser Falls Water Theme Park, and Dancing Rabbit Golf Club as well as sister property Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville, Mississippi. Pearl River Resort also features 24/7 gaming, comfortable hotel rooms, dining, retail, live entertainment, and a full-service spa.

For more information on Pearl River Resort, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.