Philadelphia woman shot, body dumped in street

Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating the death of a woman who was found in the street Wednesday morning.

“I just happened to see a car coming up the street [Gum St.] on the wrong side, driving fast,” says Tonya Parker, witness. “I kept saying he is going to hit somebody. There was a truck coming and he tried to avoid it.”

That’s when neighbors say a car crashed into a tree of the left side of the street.

“The first thing was like what’s going on you know and then [the driver] collided with a pine tree. Then I saw the car spin around and it landed back in the road and the driver fell out,” says Joseph Caldwell.

Shortly after, neighbors we talked to say they both called 911.

“They told me they didn’t know which one to go to because they had two calls. So some went there and some came here,” says Parker.

Philadelphia Police Department says they responded to a call on Lewis Avenue, where they found 80-year-old Cecil Donald lying in the road.

Chief Grant Myers says Donald was shot and dumped out of a vehicle matching the description of the crashed car one street over on Gum.

Parker says the two males that were in the car were Donald’s grandsons.

“I found out that they had pushed her out of the car down the street,” says Parker.

Chief Myers says state crime scene investigators are processing the car for evidence. The believed to be grandsons were both airlifted to Jackson in critical condition.

Charges have not been filed, but Chief Myers says they are expected.

Updated information will be posted as it become available.

Story from Kicks 96 Lindsey Jennings.