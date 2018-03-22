Picking 35 set for a second run!!

Picking 35 is back!!! Central Mississippi’s 60-mile yard sale!!! It’s set for Saturday April 7, 2018 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Clean out those closets, sheds, attics, barns. Your junk maybe another’s treasure…

Hundreds shopped last year, and even more are expected this year. This is your opportunity for Spring Cleaning and to make some cash too! You can follow on Facebook at www.Facebook.com\Picking35 For more information contact The Main Street Chamber at 601-267-9231, The Town of Walnut Grove at 601-253-2321, or the Kosciusko-Attalla Partnership at 662-289-2981.