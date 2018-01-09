Home » Local » Pickup and 18 Wheeler Collide on Jefferson

Pickup and 18 Wheeler Collide on Jefferson

Posted on

At 7:34 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire responded to West Jefferson Street in from of the Holmes Community College Building for a report of a two vehicle MVA. Units arrived on scene to find a white pickup with heavy damage and one lane of traffic blocked.

Accroding to emergency personnel on scene the driver of an 18 wheeler was parking the big rig when the pickup crashed into the rear of the trailer.

The male driver of the pickup was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment.

