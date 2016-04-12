Neshoba County Authorities Forced to Shoot Dog to End Life Threatening Attack (Video)

Two people sent to the hospital and a dog shot and killed is the result of an incident that occurred last week.

“We got a call of a dog bite victim at Main and Poplar Avenue,” says Philadelphia Police Chief, Grant Myers.

A pit bull was in the vehicle with the victim when it started attacking her. The victim was able to pull over and get out of the car, but the dog managed to jump out of the passenger window.

Then, the dog started running towards a bystander taking him down. Once the the bystander was able to get the dog off of him, the pit bull ran back to the victim driving the vehicle, mauling her.

“Officers arrived on scene to a dog having a female subject in the road, down. The officers couldn’t separate the dog from the lady and ended up having to shoot the dog,” says Myers.

Officers then called EMS to the scene.

“The majority of her injuries were to her limbs and as well as the male subject that came up on the dog attack,” adds Myers.

Chief Myers says it was a life-threatening situation and his officer did what he felt was right.

“At that time, the officer felt that it was a life-threatening situation for the female so he made the decision to shoot the dog.”

There is an Animals and Fowl ordinance in Philadelphia that pertains to dogs and certain breeds of dogs, but under the circumstances of this situation, there were no violations. Chief Myers encourages the community to familiarize themselves with the ordinance for prevention purposes.