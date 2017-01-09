Police Asking for Assistance in B&E

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for your help concerning a break-in. On the night of January 05, 2017 four subjects broke into a storage room at Central MS Firearms The subjects came in through a rear door separate from the main store. The subjects made entry into the building, but activated the alarm system and fled the scene without any merchandise. If anyone has any information they are urged to contact the Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or at www.centralmscrimestoppers.com and as always you can remain anonymous.