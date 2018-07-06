Possession of Marijuana and other recent arrest

On 7-4-2018, Suave Demetri Guyton, a 26 year old b/m from Kosciusko, MS was arrested for Careless Driving, DUI 2nd offense, Possession of Marijuana in a vehicle, and Weapon Possession by a Felon on East Jefferson Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 7-3-2018, Johnny Vondelle Ford, a 33 year old b/m from Ridgeland, MS was arrested for No Driver’s License and Joyriding on South Huntington Street by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 7-3-2018, Christopher Darnell Erving, a 32 year old b/m from Kosciusko, MS was arrested for False Identifying Information, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), and Possession of Paraphernalia on Yorkshire Drive by Lt. Robert Rushton.

Other recent arrests:

On 7-1-2018, Brenton Parrett, a 57 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and domestic violence on Evergreen Drive by Captain Chris Busbea.

On 7-1-2018 Victoria Clark, a 51 y.o w/f from Richland, was arrested for domestic violence on Evergreen Drive by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 6-30-2018 Marcus Fleming, a 32 y.o b/m from Sallis was arrested for Contempt of Court with the Assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 6-29-2018 Denise Talley, a 25 y.o b/f from Philadelphia, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle on Fairground Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 6-29-2018 Loyd Sandifer, a 62 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license and disregard for traffic device on Highway 12 West by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 6-28-2018, Xavier Hunt, a 44 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for failure to appear in court on Love Road by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 6-28-2018, Destiny Steen, a 19 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for burglary of vehicle on Love Street by Investigators.

On 6-28-2018, Shiquita Wise, a 32 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana and suspended driver’s License on South Huntington Street by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On 6-27-2018, Larry Winters, a 33 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunk at McDonald by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On June 26, 2018, Robert Lee Day, Jr., a 60 year old b/m from Benton, was arrested for littering on Goodman Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On June 26, 2018, Jimmy Dean Gentry, a 27 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Captain Tommy Pender.