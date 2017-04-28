Possession of marijuana and other recent arrests

On 4-26-2017, Jeremy Carr, a 29-year-old black male, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance,Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle, and Driving while License are Suspended on Crawford Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

Other recent arrests:

On 4-26-2017, Melvin Moore, a 37-year-old black male, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana at North Side Park by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 4-26-2017, Josh Stroud, a 35-year-old white male, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Officer Cody Williams, with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Department.

On 4-26-2017, Miranda Moore, a 22 y.o white feamale, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Officer Cody Williams, with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Department.

On 4-27-2017, Johnny Dotson, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle and Suspended Drivers License on Highway 12 East by Officer Martin Roby.

On April 26, 2017, Richard Burnside, a 37-year-old black male, from Philadelphia was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Highway 35 South by Officer Kenny Barron.

On April 26, 2017, Jasmine May, a 32-year-old black female, from Carthage was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Highway 35 South by Lt. Tommy Clark.

On April 22, 2017, Joey Dodd, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for 2 counts of malicious mischief on East Adams St. by Capt. Bobby Land.

On April 22, 2017, Antonious Hollman, a 24-year-old black male, was arrested for failure to appear in court on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On April 21, 2017, Jaqueline Johnson, a 51-year-old black female, was arrested for disregard for a traffic device, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and possession of paraphernalia on North Wells St. by Officer Cody Williams