Possession of paraphernalia and other recent arrests

On March 10, 2018, Brandon Sweeny, a 23-year-old white male, was arrested for paraphernalia on Goodman Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 10, 2018, Kelly Keith, a 40-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 9, 2018, James Griffin was arrested for possession of marijuana on East Jefferson Street by Officer Robert Hooker.

On March 5, 2018, James Starling, a 67-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 6, 2018, Kala Keith, a 39-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of controlled substance (felony), possession of marijuana in a Vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia on North Natchez Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 6, 2018, Christopher Bell, a 22-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court on North Natchez Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 7, 2018, Quavon Hannah, a 24-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court and no driver’s license on South Huntington Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On March 7, 2018, Brittany Williams, a 25-year-old black female, was arrested for seat belt, no driver’s License, and no insurance on Natchez Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On March 4, 2018, Latoya Wise, a 29-year-old black female, was arrested for expired tag, no driver’s license, and no insurance on South Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On March 3, 2018, Kevin Riley, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of stolen weapon on Highway 12 East by Officer Chase Voyles.

On March 3, 2018, William Harmon, a 20-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of controlled substance (felony) on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 3, 2018, Darin Herron, a 45-year-old black male, was arrested for improper equipment, no driver’s license, and no insurance on College Street by Officer Devante Lewis.

Other recent arrests:

On March 3, 2018 Lewayne Phillips, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no seat belt, and contempt of court on West South Street by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On March 3, 2018 Charles Wilson, a 29-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court and possession of paraphernalia on Highway 12 East by Captain David White.

On March 2, 2018, James Walters, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court on Landrum Street by Chief Herbert Dew.

On March 2, 2018, Shanise Huffman, a 27-year-old black female, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no seat belt, suspended driver’s license on Valley Road by Officer Jamie Eaves.

On March 2, 2018, Casie Walters, a 29-year-old white female, was arrested for contempt of court on Jackson Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On March 2, 2018, Matthew Leach, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of controlled substance (felony), contempt of court, and improper turn on Lee Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 2, 2018, Santana Woolie, a 29-year-old black female, was arrested for no insurance and suspended driver’s license on Highway 35 South by Officer Robert Rushton.

On March 1, 2018, Brandon Summers, a 26-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbance in public, resisting arrest, and domestic violence on West Adams Street by Lt. Martin Roby.

On March 1, 2018, Clifton Henson, a 55-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court by Captain Tommy Pender.

On March 1, 2018, Labrika Luckett, a 24-year-old black female, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle on Bachman Street by Captain Chris Busbea.

On March 1, 2018, James Starling, a 67-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance (felony) on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Rushton. Starling is being held in the Leake County Jail on a $10,000.00 bond.