Possession of Spice and other recent arrests

On February 21, 2018, Brandon Tavares, a 21-year-old white male was arrested for possession of synthetic cannabinoids (Spice) on Highway 35 South by Captain David White.

On February 21, 2018, Hendrick Davis, a 32-year-old black male, was arrested for disregard for traffic device and suspended driver’s license on North Huntington Street by Captain David White.

On February 21, 2018, Kayla Allen, a 22-year-old white female, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and improper equipment on Highway 12 by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 21, 2018, Richard Riley, a 38-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of sourt on Allen Street by Officer Devante Lewis.

On February 19, 2018, Martin Peteet, a 27-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license and possession of marijuana in a vehicle by Officers Cody Williams.

On February 18, 2018, Billy Young, a 21-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana at Kangaroo by Officer Robert Rushton.

On February 17, 2018, Sammy Moore, a 26-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence on Maple Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On February 17, 2018, Jessica Wynn Rush, a 33-year-old white female, was arrested for failure to appear in Court by Captain Maurice Hawthorne with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office.

On February 16, 2018, Amy Shane, a 36-year-old white female, was arrested for shoplifting (1st offense) on North Jackson Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

Other recent arrests:

On February 16, 2018, James Larabel, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court by Captain David White.

On February 16, 2018, Julia Rawson, a 29-year-old white female, was arrested for failure to appear in court on West Heaven Drive by Officer Robert Hooker.

On February 16, 2018, Daiqhuin Tolar, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for domestic violence (2nd offense) by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 15, 2018, Jenny Pollard, a 22-year-old white female, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia on Highway 35 South by Officer Robert Rushton.

On February 15, 2018, Travis Thurman, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for no driver’s license, no insurance, and failure to appear in court on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Rushton.

On February 14, 2018, Jimmy Hill, a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for the sale of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance (one count) on North Wells Street by Investigator Greg Collins. During this arrest, one Ford F-250, one Ford F-150 and approximately $900.00 in cash was seized. Mr. Hill is being held in the Leake County Jail on a $110,000.00 bond.

On February 14, 2018, Lawrence Greer, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for disregard for traffic device and suspended driver’s license on Goodman Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On February 13, 2018, Justin Wade, a 35-year-old white male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and no seat belt on Highway 35 South by Investigator Greg Collins.

On February 12, 2018, Eric Halderman, a 36-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

On February 11, 2018, James Riley, a 42-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 35 South by Officer Robert Rushton.

On February 10, 2018, Daniel Jones, a 23-year-old white male was arrested for trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Cody Williams.

On February 10, 2018, Tina Jackson, a 27-year-old white female, was arrested for trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Cody Williams.

On February 10, 2018, Quilton Hall, a 34-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and possession of paraphernalia on Peeler Street by Officer Robert Rushton.

On February 9, 2018, Rodney Davis, a 40-year-old black male, was arrested for harassing phone calls by Captain Tommy Pender with the Assistance of the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 9, 2018, Therea Smith, a 52-year-old black female, was arrested for shoplifting (first offense) on North Natchez Street by Officer Cody Williams.

On February 8, 2018, Toby Ellington, a 28-year-old white male, was arrested for seat belt violation and no driver’s license on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 8, 2018, Lonnie Patrick, a 42-year-old black male, was arrested for improper equipment, no driver’s license, and false identifying information on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 7, 2018, Ethan Pettit, a 26-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief on East Jefferson Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

On February 7, 2018, Renisea Hall, a 27-year-old black female, from was arrested for disturbing the peace with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office.