Possible vote to end proposed Carthage casino

Some tribal members are protesting the construction of the Red Water Casino that is expected to be built in Leake County.

The decision could soon be left in the hands of tribal voters

“We really don’t think it’s a risk we want to take to add on more debt,” says Nikki Comby, sponsor of petition to end the Red Water Casino project.

The casino is expected to cost around $25 million. Chief Phyliss Anderson posted a video to Facebook explaining the casino will be paid off 18 months after construction.

“It will allow us to reduce our debt in faster time,” says Anderson.

The debt will be reduced faster because of the new revenue it’s expected to generate.

“We were told there was going to be no new money borrowed,” says Comby. “Now we know that’s not correct. We have a Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise resolution that states [the tribe] will borrow $25 million.”

A group of opposing tribal members, Choctaw for Better Government, gathered about 1,700 petition signatures needed to hold an election on the construction of the Red Water Casino.

Chief Anderson released a statement on Facebook, “The process must be completed within five business days to determine if a sufficient number of valid petitions have been properly submitted for the process to move forward.”

“Our final count was 1,730 submitted,” says Comby. “Now we know right off the bat that some of those are going to be kicked out because they either were not registered or registered late.”

But only 1,612 petition signatures are needed for it to go to a vote of the people.

“We want people to actively voice their constitutional right to vote,” says Comby. “Don’t be afraid. We can do this.”

If all the signatures are verified and accepted in the next five business days, a vote on the construction of the Red Water Casino could be held in the next 60 days.