Prairie Farms Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Competition song snippets

The entries are in for the Prairie Farms Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Competition.

Contestants from all around the state have sent in their best songs in hopes of being crowned Mississippi’s best songwriter.

Before the July 1 competition, you can hear some of the songs and songwriters that will be competing in the show.

Just visit the Song Snippet Preview page presented by Philadelphia Gun & Pawn.

Make your plans now to attend the Prairie Farms Mississippi Songwriter of the Year VIP night on Friday, June 30 and the competition on Saturday, July 1.