UPDATE: Premier Medical Clinic closing at 12

Due to the winter weather, Premier Medical Clinic Kosciusko, Trace Urgent Care, and Premier Medical Clinic Carthage will close at 12 noon today. You can reach an on call doctor by calling the clinic at 662- 289-1800 or 601-298-0333 in Carthage. For information about opening times tomorrow, you can call the clinic or check breezynews.com

UPDATE:

All Premier Medical Clinics in Kosciusko and Carthage along with Premier Rehab in Kosciusko will delay opening Wednesday January 17th until 10:00 am. If you need a doctor you can call the clinic in Kosciusko at 662-289-1800 or Carthage at 601-298-0333 to reach an on call doctor.