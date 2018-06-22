Home » Local » Presley to hold public hearing regarding water rate increase in certain areas of Attala County

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has announced that he will hold a public hearing regarding a request by the Mississippi Water Company to increase rates for water service in their certified area in Attala County.

The public hearing will be held on Monday, July 2, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.at the Attala County Courthouse, located at 100 Courthouse, in Kosciusko.

Citizens with concerns or questions will be allowed to speak as public witnesses and have their comments placed on the official record of the case before the Public Service Commission.

