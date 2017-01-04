Qualifying period open for 2017 municipal elections

The qualifying period for 2017 Kosciusko municipal elections is under way.

Municipal elections for 2017 include races for mayor and alderman.

Kosciusko City Clerk Hart Pettit said two candidates have already qualified for their respective positions.

To qualify, interested candidates should visit City Hall to fill out the necessary paperwork.

If running for a party, the candidate should bring $10 check made out the the party.

If running as an Independent, the candidate must obtain 50 signatures from his/her ward or from the city if running at-large.

For more information, call Kosciusko City Hall at 662-289-1226.

Audio: Kosciusko City Clerk Hart Pettit

2017 Municipal Elections: