Region 5-1A basketball tournament coming to Ethel

Ethel High School will host the Region 5-1A girls and boys basketball tournament Feb. 14 – Feb. 17.

Teams particpating in the tournament include Ethel, McAdams, French Camp, Durant, and Montgomery County.

The teams from Ethel will both open tournament play on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The girls will face off against Montgomery County at 5:00 pm in the opening game of the tournament.

The boys team will play against French Camp at 6:30 pm or immediately following game 1.

The complete tournament schedule can be see below.