Region tournament basketball continues tonight in Kosciusko and Ethel

Several local area basketball teams will begin semi-final play tonight in region basketball tournaments.

In Kosciusko, the Region 4-4A tournament semi-finals will open with #2 seed Lady Gators of Leake Central taking on #3 seed Houston at 4:00 pm.

On the other side of the bracket, the #4 seed Lady Whippets, fresh off a 10-point win over Noxubee County in the opening round, will take on the #1 seed Lady Wildcats of Louisville at 7:00* pm.

In the boys tournament, Leake Central, the number one 4A team in the state, will take on #6 seed Caledonia at 5:30. The evening will end with #3 seed Louisville against #2 seed Noxubee County.

The Region 5-1A tournament semi-finals begin tonight at Ethel High School.

Both Tiger teams won opening round games on Tuesday to advance to tonight’s round of play.

Beginning at 5:30, the Tigers of Ethel will take on the Tigers of Durant.

At 7:00 pm, the Lady Tigers of Ethel face the Lady Bulldogs of McAdams in an Attala County showdown.

 

Region 4-4A Tournament Schedule:

  • Girls: Houston vs Leake Central, 4:00 pm
  • Boys: Caledonia vs Leake Central, 5:30 pm
  • Girls: Louisville vs Kosciusko, Thursday, 7:00 pm
  • Boys: Louisville vs Noxubee County, 8:30 pm

Region 5-1A Tournament Schedule:

  • Girls: Durant vs French Camp, 4:00 pm
  • Boys: Durant vs Ethel, 5:30 pm
  • Girls: McAdams vs Ethel, 7:00 pm
  • Boys: McAdams vs Montgomery County, 8:30 pm.

*All times are approximate and depend on the timing of the previous game.

