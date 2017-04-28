Reminder: Former MLB All-Star to sign autographs in Kosciusko today

Three time Major League Baseball All-Star Roy Oswalt is coming to Kosciusko for the annual Relay For Life.

Oswalt will be at the Jason Niles Park Pavilion Friday, April 28 at 4:00 pm for a Meet and Greet.

Those attending can bring a camera and one item to be signed.

The cost is $5.

Oswalt is a native of Weir, MS. He played baseball at Holmes Community College before being drafted by the Houston Astros in the 1996 MLB Draft. He went on to become one of the most decorated pitchers in franchise history.

In addition to this time with the Astros, Oswalt’s 12-year career included stints with the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, and Colorado Rockies.

For more information on this event and the Attala County Relay for Life, contact Kayla Vance at 662-739-1669 or Kayla.vance@cancer.org.