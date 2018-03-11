Reminder: Local National Guard troop to deploy tomorrow, city planning a send off

The MS National Guard unit 2-114th Bravo Battery will leave Kosciusko on Monday, March 12, 2018, for deployment.

Buses will depart at approximately 5:15 am on route from the armory to Medgar Evers International Airport in Jackson.

The buses will be escorted out of town by Kosciusko Police Department, The American Legion Riders Post #44 and the Patriot Guard Riders. The buses will have law enforcement escort all the way to the airport.

Our soldiers will leave behind family for over one year.

The city of Kosciusko and soldier’s families request a city wide patriot send off.

The city will line the highways with American flags.

We ask that you consider lining Hwy. 12, beginning at CVS/Exxon and Hwy. 35S to Walmart with flags, banners, signs, waves, cheering, and smiles.

Your support for our troops is greatly appreciated. So let’s show our love to these great men and women of MS National Guard.

We ask that patrons not extend beyond Walmart on Hwy. 35 S for safety reasons. Free flags will be at the City Hall beginning Wednesday, March 7.

For more information, please call FRG Chair Mrs. Woods at 762-753-1659