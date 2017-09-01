Reminder: Make your Kicks Picks by 6:00 today

It’s Back!!… Boswell Media is pleased to bring back Kicks Picks for its 14th year.

The very popular football contest where entrants pick winners each week from area high school and college games to win prizes will again be sponsored by Wheel-In Grocery of Carthage this season.

The weekly winner will receive a Tailgate Prize Pack, which includes pizza, chicken wings and a two liter drink.

The entrant who gets the most games correctly for the entire season will win a flat screen tv all courtesy of Wheel-In!

Entries must be submitted prior to 6pm each Friday to qualify.

The contest is now under way. Make your picks here.

It’s Fun!…. It’s Free!….It’s Kicks Picks!!!