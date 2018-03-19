Reminder: Memorial service planned for Vickie Ellington tomorrow

A memorial service for Vickie Ellington is set for Tuesday, March 20.

Ellington was last seen in Kosciusko the morning of Jan. 27, 2011.

Later that day, her vehicle was found at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Louisville, but Ellington was nowhere to be found.

Since it has been seven years since her disappearance, a local judge, at the request of the family, recently declared Ellington as deceased.

The memorial service will be held at Bethsaida Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon with a service to follow.