Reminder: Today is the final day to register as a Picking 35 vendor

Today is the deadline to sign up as an official vendor for Pickin 35.

Central Mississippi’s 60-mile yard sale is set for Saturday April 7 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Clean out those closets, sheds, attics, barns. Your junk maybe another’s treasure.

Hundreds shopped last year, and even more are expected this year.

This is your opportunity for spring cleaning and to make some cash too.

The cost to set up a booth is $20.00 per booth and applications can be picked up Town Hall in Walnut Grove, The Main Street Chamber office in Carthage or The Kosciusko-Attalla Partnership.

You can also follow on Facebook at www.Facebook.com\Picking35.

For more information contact The Main Street Chamber at 601-267-9231, The Town of Walnut Grove at 601-253-2321, or the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.