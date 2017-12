Renasant Bank in Kosciusko is sponsoring a coat drive for the upcoming winter season.

New or gently used coats of all sizes can be dropped off at either Renasant Bank branch in Kosciusko.

Coats will be placed outside both locations for those in need throughout the cold winter months.

Donations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 19.

Renasant Bank branches is Kosciusko are located at 220 Hwy 12 East and 221 East Washington St.