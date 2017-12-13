Repairs made to legendary Kosciusko monument

Mrs. Laura V. Kelly’s statue in the Kosciusko City Cemetery is whole once again.

Earlier this week, Sculptors from Mississippi Stone Guild in Eupora reconstructed the right hand of the statue, which had been broken since October 2015.

The money for the repairs was raised through private donations and proceeds from the sale of a book written by Mrs. Kelly’s great-grandaughter, Laura Ann Hooff Kline.

The restoration was spearheaded by the Kosciusko Attala Partnership with help from the City of Kosciusko, Attala County, Mrs. Kline, Jewette Battles, and Lisa Sanders.

The statue of Mrs. Laura Kelly is a popular tourist attraction in Kosciusko. According to local historians, Mrs. Laura V. Kelly died in 1890 at the age of 38. Following her death, the statue was made in Italy after her husband, Mr. C. Clay Kelly, sent an Italian sculptor a picture of his late wife in her wedding dress.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the statue will be under constant surveillance to prevent any further damage to the landmark. Also, anyone caught vandalizing the landmark will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

“The cemeteries are patrolled heavily and desecration can carry up to a maximum of 20 years in prison,” said Dew.

“The Lady of the Cemetary,” books are still available at the KAP office. The prices are $50 for hard copies and $25 for paperback.