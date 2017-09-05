Reported Stolen Auto Recovered After Rollover (Video)

Attala Deputies were called to a residence in Ethel for a report of a stolen vehicle. The tag came back on a blue 2008 Pontiac. Deputies soon issued a BOLO (Be One the Look Out) for the auto.

At 6:47 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Friendship Volunteers along with Attala Fire and rescue were dispatched to a one vehicle rollover on Highway 43 North approximately 5 miles from the city limits.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was no one around the vehicle. The tag was checked and officers found that this was the vehicle reported stolen earlier.