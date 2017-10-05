Return to Redbud Springs: Bryant Boswell interview (audio)

Kosciusko and Natchez Trace history will come to life in downtown Kosciusko October 26-29, as the Kosciusko Tourism Council and area residents present “Return to Redbud Springs” in honor of the Mississippi Bicentennial. The Natchez Trace Parkway Association living history group will assist with programming.

Bryant Boswell with the Natchez Trace Parkway Association called in to “Good Morning Kosciusko” Thursday to speak on the “Return to Redbud Springs” living history event.

