Return to Redbud Springs: Donna Holdiness interview (audio)

Kosciusko and Natchez Trace history will come to life in downtown Kosciusko October 26-29, as the Kosciusko Tourism Council and area residents present “Return to Redbud Springs” in honor of the Mississippi Bicentennial. The Natchez Trace Parkway Association living history group will assist with programming.

Donna Holidness, with Kosciusko Tourism, called in to “Good Morning Kosciusko” Thursday to speak more on the “Return to Redbud Springs” event.

