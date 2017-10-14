Return to Redbud Springs: Embracing the history of Kosciusko and the Natchez Trace

As Kosciusko and Attala County prepare for a weekend of living history with the “Return to Redbud Springs” event October 26-29, area residents may be inspired to brush up on the history of the Natchez Trace and discover how they can better experience the upcoming event.

Natchez Trace Parkway Association President Tony Turnbow, of Franklin, Tennessee, has studied the Natchez Trace and its history for many years and offers a wealth of information for anyone interested in the history of Kosciusko and the Trace.

“Kosciusko is a living example of the importance of the Natchez Trace and how it evolved over time,” said Turnbow. “For the state’s bicentennial, we want the people of Kosciusko to experience the early history of their town as it really was on the Natchez Trace.”

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft encourages area residents to take part in the weekend events, as well. “We are extremely excited about the upcoming Return to Redbud Springs event and look forward to showcasing Kosciusko and the Natchez Trace. For years we have discussed making the Natchez Trace a larger part of the community, and I think this finally puts us in a position to do that and to learn more of how our community was shaped in the process,” said Cockroft.

In a recent interview, Turnbow outlined some of the highpoints of the Natchez Trace, and particularly the section of the Trace that runs through Kosciusko.

The Natchez Trace was one of the first roads in the United States designed for wheels, according to Turnbow. Prior to its development, the Trace had been a series of Indian paths. However, the U.S. Government needed the road to the Gulf Coast to move troops. Troops needed wagons to haul the food and equipment needed for large numbers, and wagon wheels needed ramps at stream crossings and bridges. Turnbow said George Washington made some effort to build the road, but Thomas Jefferson authorized it during his administration.

“The next time you drive down Natchez Street or Highway 43, remember that it was President Thomas Jefferson who helped make that drive possible by ordering that the road be designed for wheels,” said Turnbow.

United States Army soldiers cleared the trail in 1801 and private contractors completed it in 1807, said Turnbow.

“The Old Trace was one of the first highways developed by the federal government, and as rough as it was, it was one of the best highways in the U.S. when it was built,” said Turnbow. “It was advertised to make it possible for people to travel in carriages from Washington to New Orleans. Stage coaches later ran along portions of the road,” he said.

Andrew Jackson proved the need of the trail during the War of 1812 when he marched his troops along the road to fight the British at New Orleans, added Turnbow.

The Great Earthquake of 1811 opened up four springs near what is now the Public Square in Kosciusko, and settlers began to stop for fresh drinking water. Soon French trader or trapper David Choate and his Choctaw wife opened an inn near the springs at the intersection of the Natchez Trace and a cross path that led to the Creek Indian Nation. Choate began raising beef cattle and sold beef to travelers.

During the “Return to Redbud Springs” weekend events, visitors will be able to view a replica of Choate’s cabin in the Renasant Bank Park. Actors will portray Choate and his wife and demonstrate life as it was during those early settlement years.

“After the war, settlers flowed down the Old Trace to settle new towns along it, and Kosciusko was one of the towns,” continued Turnbow. He added that some of the first names given to Kosciusko were “Peking” and “Paris.” However, settlers eventually settled on Kosciusko, after the famous Polish General Thaddeus Kosziusko.

“Another inn, Anderson’s, or the Irishman’s Inn, was built about eight miles south of the springs and Crowder’s Inn was built at Thomastown,” said Turnbow. “Andrew Jackson and Henry Clay both stayed at Anderson’s.”

In addition to Jackson, other travelers who walked or rode on the Old Trace through what is now Kosciusko included future president Zachary Taylor, decorated general Winfield Scott, and probably Abraham Lincoln on one of his two trips to New Orleans as a young boatman.

Turnbow explained that other roads eventually tied into the Old Trace and portions of the road were straightened for automobiles, but about 40 percent of the old road was still in use in 1940. In the 1930’s, Natchez Trace Historian Dawson Phelps discovered that he could drive most of the old road from French Camp to Clinton.

“We are still driving on portions of the Natchez Trace wagon road, making those sections some of the oldest roads in continuous use in the United States,” said Turnbow.

The Old Trace runs down Natchez Street in Kosciusko and generally follows Highway 43 to Thomastown to the south and to French Camp to the north, he said. Natchez Trace Parkway designers chose to run the Parkway parallel to the Old Trace, but not directly over it.

One of the highlights of the “Return to Redbud Springs” weekend will be the marking of Natchez Street as the Natchez Trace Historic Route from Redbud Springs Park to Renasant Park. The markers will be the first of their kind to be placed along the Old Natchez Trace. Turnbow said the Association hopes that more markers will eventually be placed along other sections of the Old Trace that are still in use as highways off the Parkway.

“Return to Redbud Springs,” will be held in downtown Kosciusko on Natchez Street. The event is being presented by the Kosciusko Tourism Council and area residents in honor of the Mississippi Bicentennial. The Natchez Trace Parkway Association living history group will assist with programming.

The weekend will include historical re-enactments, educational programs, musical entertainment and Native American cultural programs. The area from Redbud Springs Park to the Renasant Bank Park on Natchez Street will be transformed with split rail fencing, a building in the character of the period for Choate’s Stand, and other features that would have been on the original Natchez Trace near that site.