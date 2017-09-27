“Return to Redbud Springs” to feature educational presentations for students

Students from Kosciusko and the surrounding area will have the opportunity to experience the “Return to Redbud Springs,” October 26-29, on Natchez Street in historic downtown Kosciusko. A slate of events that will transform Natchez Street into an early 1800’s pioneer settlement will be presented by the Kosciusko Tourism Council and Natchez Trace historians in honor of the Mississippi Bicentennial.

Vendors and educational exhibits will be set up for the public from Redbud Springs Park to the Renasant Bank Park throughout the weekend. However, educational stations specifically for students will be featured on the campus at Kosciusko Junior High School on Thursday and Friday, October 26-27.

Historical re-enactments, musical entertainment and Native American cultural programs will begin early Thursday morning. Students from Kosciusko and several schools in the surrounding area will tour six educational stations that will feature activities and examples of the culture that the people in central Mississippi exhibited in the early 1800’s. The stations scheduled to be featured for the students include an exhibit depicting the Natchez Road and Choate’s Stand, a blacksmith station, an arms and accoutrements station, a Choctaw dancing and stickball exhibit, a Choctaw baskets and beads demonstration and a tomahawk throwing exhibit. The Columbia Light Infantry, from Columbia Tennessee, will be practicing military drills and marching while the students are present.

“One of the primary reasons for this living history event is to teach the next generation about their heritage and history,” said Bryant Boswell, past president of the Natchez Trace Parkway Association and current head of the Living History division of the association. “We want the next generation to know how important their community was in the development of the Natchez Trace Parkway and the state. We want them to know what runs right through the middle of their town.”

One of the buildings that will be re-created for the October event is a replica of Choate’s Cabin, or Stand. Historians believe that the French trader David Choate and his Choctaw wife opened an inn and trading post near Redbud Springs at what is now downtown Kosciusko. He would have been one of the first merchants in Kosciusko. At this station, students will be taught the history of the Natchez Trace and its importance to the founding of Kosciusko. Actors portraying Choate and his wife will give a narrative of their lives in the early 1800’s and present the many necessary tools and accoutrements sold to pioneers and travelers on the early Natchez Road.

A working blacks mith will demonstrate his skills and explain to students the importance of his trade at the blacksmith station. He will explain why every Stand on the Natchez Trace, including David Choate’s, had the need for a blacksmith.

The arms and accoutrement educational station will feature rifles, muskets and other accoutrements used by both civilian settlers and military personnel in the early 1800s. Military uniforms will be exhibited and students will be shown how flint and steel were used in weaponry.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will present dancing and stickball skills, as well as basket and bead making skills at stations for the students. Students will have the opportunity to participate in the various activities as they are being demonstrated. A Tomahawk Throwing station will give students the chance to test their skills at throwing a tomahawk.

An online driving tour of the Natchez Trace Parkway will be shared with students and area residents visiting the “Return to Redbud Springs” activities throughout the weekend. The tour can be found at http//natr.oncell.com. It includes scripts written by Turnbow, approved by the National Park Service and voiced by Boswell Media owner Johnny Boswell.

“The tour is a collaboration between the Natchez Trace Parkway Association and the National Park Service,” said Boswell. “It has gone live in recent months and additional segments are being added.”

Travelers on the Natchez Trace Parkway can enter the website and listen to various segments as they travel the Trace. Each segment is listed with the corresponding mile marker so that the traveler can identify his or her location and follow along. The Kosciusko segment of the tour includes welcome information, as well as stories about Redbud Springs, the Choctaws, cattle herding in the “first wild west,” Tecumsah and his visit to the area, and settlers at Redbud Springs.

Saturday’s events will be open for the community, and will begin at 9 a.m. on Natchez Street in downtown Kosciusko. The area from Redbud Springs Park to the Renasant Bank Park on Natchez Street will be transformed with split rail fencing, a replica of the Choate’s cabin and other features that would have been on the original Natchez Trace. A Grand Parade, featuring area dignitaries, as well as historical re-enactors will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Washington Street. Educational demonstrations and activities, as well as live music and entertainment, will continue throughout the day. Saturday evening’s events will include a tour of the Kosciusko City Cemetery, sponsored by the Kosciusko – Attala Historical Society, and the annual meeting of the Natchez Trace Parkway Association at Barrister’s Hall.