Returning Marine surprises younger brother at school (video)

All 11-year-old Cooper McDaniel wanted for Christmas was a phone.

However, on Wednesday, he received a gift he’ll never forget.

Cooper’s older brother, USMC Cpl. Colby Kemp, made an early return home and surprised him during class at Greenlee Elementary.

A 2014 graduate of Kosciusko High School, Kemp has spent the last two years stationed at camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA. He left out in July 2014, which was the last time he saw his family, including Cooper.

The surpsrise reunion was put together by Cooper’s parents, Pam and Rusty McDaniel and Franklin and Jennifer Kemp, his teacher, Tyler McKinley, and the staff at Greenlee Elementary.

While the school still mourns the loss of three students that died in a house fire on Dec. 10, principal Culley Newman said the surprise reunion was a great way to end the year on a high note.

“It’s always good when families get back together again, especially when a brother’s been away,” said Newman. “Cooper and his brother have a really close relationship. It’s just exciting to see joy at the Christmas time and also, after following the sadness [of the house fire], this is a good thing to close up the semester.

Cpl. Kemp will spend Christmas with his family before returning to California following the holidays.