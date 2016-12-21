All 11-year-old Cooper McDaniel wanted for Christmas was a phone.
However, on Wednesday, he received a gift he’ll never forget.
Cooper’s older brother, USMC Cpl. Colby Kemp, made an early return home and surprised him during class at Greenlee Elementary.
A 2014 graduate of Kosciusko High School, Kemp has spent the last two years stationed at camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA. He left out in July 2014, which was the last time he saw his family, including Cooper.
The surpsrise reunion was put together by Cooper’s parents, Pam and Rusty McDaniel and Franklin and Jennifer Kemp, his teacher, Tyler McKinley, and the staff at Greenlee Elementary.
While the school still mourns the loss of three students that died in a house fire on Dec. 10, principal Culley Newman said the surprise reunion was a great way to end the year on a high note.
“It’s always good when families get back together again, especially when a brother’s been away,” said Newman. “Cooper and his brother have a really close relationship. It’s just exciting to see joy at the Christmas time and also, after following the sadness [of the house fire], this is a good thing to close up the semester.
Cpl. Kemp will spend Christmas with his family before returning to California following the holidays.
4 thoughts on “Returning Marine surprises younger brother at school (video)”
MSG TONY L. BALLARD, MP, USAR (RET) says:
GOOD JOB BRECK! STORIES OF “SERVICEMEMBERS” RETURNING HOME ARE ALWAYS GREAT. LET US REMEMBER THAT MANY, MANY THOUSANDS OF SOLDIERS , SAILORS , MARINES, AIRMEN AND COAST GUARDSMEN ARE SERVING IN THE U.S.A., OVERSEAS, AND IN COMBAT ZONES, TO KEEP US SAFE; WISHING THEM “ALL” A MERRY CHRISTMAS, AND HAPPY NEW YEAR. TO ALL THE U.S. MARINES, I ADD, “SEMPER FI” !!
bulldogfan says:
Wonderful heartwarming story! Welcome home Sir, and thank you for your service.
Merry CHRISTmas & Happy New Year!
Kim says:
What a great surprise. Welcome home Colby. Thank you for your service to our country.
Minnie Cross says:
Welcome home Colby. You all are a beautiful family. Enjoy your family time. Minnie Cross