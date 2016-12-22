Reward Offered in Armed Robbery Case

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the subject responsible for the December 20th armed robbery of Blue Moon Wine and Spirits. The incidence took place at around 7:40 Tuesday night at the store on Highway 12 East. The subject entered the building taking money from the cash register. The clerk on duty at the time was shot during the robbery.

Investigator Greg Collins released a few more photos taken from the surveillance video. Collins said that a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-tips (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131..