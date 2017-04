On Tuesday April 18, 2017 between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, a 2009 Yamaha Motorcycle blue in color, model FZ2 was stolen from a home in Carthage.

The motorcycle was displaying MS Tag# MC 094938 and has a Vin# JYARJ18E29A000644.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).