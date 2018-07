The Kosciusko Attala Partnership welcomed Sonny’s Wrecker Service to Kosciusko this evening.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and KAP CEO Darren Milner joined owner Allen McCrory and many others for a ribbon cutting.

The Service is located at 800 N. Jackson Suite E (Hwy 35 North, just behind CVS / New Guntown Building).

Sonny's offers 24 hour towing service as well minor auto repair including brakes, shocks, alternators, starters and changes. They are a AAA approved shop.