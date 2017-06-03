Rising Water Threatens Breezy Studio

The heavy rains that have came through the area Saturday have closed many streets and is blocking access to the Breezy Studios on Golf Course Road. Several streets have been reported to be flooded and/or water standing in the road. Many have been blocked off in an attempt to keep motorist from stalling attempting to cross. These include:

North Jackson near East Adams Street

Knox and North Natchez

Peachtree Street

Lumber Street

Highway 12 and Martin Luther King

North Jackson Street near the Monte Caro

North Wells near the railroad tracks

The 120 block of West South Street

The 800 block of Warrior Trail