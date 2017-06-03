The heavy rains that have came through the area Saturday have closed many streets and is blocking access to the Breezy Studios on Golf Course Road. Several streets have been reported to be flooded and/or water standing in the road. Many have been blocked off in an attempt to keep motorist from stalling attempting to cross. These include:
North Jackson near East Adams Street
Knox and North Natchez
Peachtree Street
Lumber Street
Highway 12 and Martin Luther King
North Jackson Street near the Monte Caro
North Wells near the railroad tracks
The 120 block of West South Street
The 800 block of Warrior Trail
One thought on “Rising Water Threatens Breezy Studio”
B. Johnson says:
Thanks for posting this information.