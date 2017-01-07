Road Conditions Deteriorating in Central Mississippi (Audio)

Breezy News is urging motorist to use caution when traveling the roads tonight as the weather conditions are deteriorating. City and County Officials along with MDOT are monitoring the roadways as the temperature drops in the Central Mississippi area. MDOT has been called by county officials to place salt on the bridges in the county as ice is starting to form.

Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend tells Breezy News that he is urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible tonight. Townsend said that the precipitation is on its way out but “the bridges are pretty slick”. He said black ice is something to be concerned about. “Wherever water is standing its going to freeze. It may appear you’re driving on dry pavement but you could be on ice”, Townsend said. Click the audio link below for a message from Emergency Management Director Townsend.