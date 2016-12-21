Update: Police searching for suspect in liquor store armed robbery (Video)

Update: Kosciusko police are searching for a suspect wanted in an armed robbery.

Investigator Greg Collins said officers were called to Blue Moon Wine and Spirits on Hwy 12 E around 7:40 pm Tuesday.

A customer at the store said the cashier was shot in an attempted armed robbery. The cashier was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

KPD is still searching for the suspect responsible.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-tips (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

12-20, 10:00 pm: At 7:38 pm Kosciusko Police, City Fire and MedStat EMS were called to Blue Moon Wine and Spirits, across from the Attala County Coliseum, on highway 12 east for a report of a robbery. The caller said one person has been shot. There is no information on the suspects and no direction of travel. Air transport was called to transport the patient for medical treatment. The patient report was of a small caliber wound to the chest and arm. Please check back with Breezy News as more information is released.