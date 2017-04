At 8:54 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a one vehicle MVA rollover on Williamsville Road. Units arrived on scene to find a black Chevrolet Malibu that had rolled and came to rest on its top off the side of the roadway. The female driver was checked by medics but no medical transport was given. There is no ward at this time as to the cause of the accident. The Mississippi Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.