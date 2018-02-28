Home » Leake » Sad day for the Lady Bulldogs

Sad day for the Lady Bulldogs

Posted on

The Lady Bulldogs played the Jones County  Bobcats in the semi finals of  tournament action. The Lady Bulldogs started off slow in the first quarter letting the Bobcats get a (0-9) lead in the first couple of minutes of the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs would then get a spark in their game plan ending the first with the score being (15-18). The Lady Bulldogs lost momentum in the second quarter by ending it with the score being (25-44). The Jones Bobcats still poured it on the Lady Bulldogs giving no easy buckets ending the third quarter with the score being (35-59). The deficit was too much for the Lady Bulldogs to come back from giving them a lost with the score being (53-77).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*