Sallis MVA, One Death

Breezy News has learned of an MVA that resulted in one death. At 5:00 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Attala Road 4206 in the Sallis area for a report of an MVA with injuries. Units arrived on scene and notified responding personnel that they had a green 1996 Ford in a ditch off the roadway with one person unresponsive. Attala County Coroner Sam Bell tells Breezy News that there is a probability the accident may have taken place after the driver suffered a medical emergency. No other information has been released at this time pending notification of next of kin. Stay tuned to Breezy News for more information as it becomes available.