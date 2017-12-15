Santa Claus visits Attala County Library Christmas Open House

Christmas Open House was held at the Attala County Library on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 2:00-4:00 P.M.

Approximately 140 people attended this musical event, which included a visit from Santa.

Caroline Barton, a history teacher at Holmes Community College, began the event by giving a summary of Mississippi History in honor of Mississippi’s 200th anniversary.

Visitors enjoyed refreshments provided by the Attala County Library ,MMRLS Staff, and the Friends of the Library group.

Guests can continue to enjoy the Trees of Christmas in the library’s lobby now through Jan. 2.

The library’s lobby is decorated each year for Open House by community organizations. T

his year, trees are displayed by the American Legion Post 44, Friends of the Attala County Library, In-House Storytime Children, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, Lady Landowner’s Association, Little Garden Club of Kosciusko, The Readers Club, Retired Education Personnel of Attala County, Second Monday Book Club, Teen Library Council, and Presbyterian Day School Spanish Class.

Trees are lit during normal library hours and are turned off at 6:00 P.M. Monday-Thursday, 5:00 P.M. on Friday & 12:30 P.M. on Saturday.