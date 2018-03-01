Scammer tries to solicit money on behalf of Kosciusko Police Department

Kosciusko police are warning residents about a phone scam involving someone impersonating a member of the Kosciusko Police Department.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew told Breezy News the scam involves someone calling and asking for money on behalf of the Kosciusko Police Department.

Dew said the department would never call private citizens to ask for money. He went on to say the department does ask for funds periodically, but that’s either done by letter or in person by an officer. Even then, that’s mostly to businesses and not usually to private citizens.

Dew also warned of a scam involving Publisher’s Clearing House. The scam involves telling the victim that he or she has won millions of dollars or an expensive vehicle. The scammer then tells the victim to go load money onto a card.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Dew.

Dew said any suspicious phone calls can be reported to the Kosciusko Police Department. His office can then forward the information to the state Attorney General’s Office.

The Kosciusko Police Department can be reached at 662-289-3131.