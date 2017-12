At 7:08 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a two vehicle MVA on West South Street at the Clarke Road intersection. The caller said that a school bus and a car was involved in the accident.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the road completely blocked. The vehicles were found to have little to no damage and no one was injured. There is no word at this time as to the cause of the accident.