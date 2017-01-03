School funding, budget and roads headline 2017 Legislature

Mississippi’s 174 legislators will return to the Capitol Tuesday, starting a 90-day legislative session that will run as late as April 2.

There will be touches of festivity, including events celebrating the 200th anniversary of Mississippi becoming a state in 1817, part of the lead-up to the actual date in December.

But leaders are setting an ambitious agenda that could include changes to the state’s public school funding formula.

Other main themes will be efforts to cut budgets to make up for a projected decline in state revenue and continued wrangling over whether Mississippians should pay more in taxes to help maintain roads and bridges.

Debate could also touch on changes to campaign finance and election laws, the state flag and spending a windfall from the 2010 oil spill. (AP)