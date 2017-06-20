Scott County girls drowns saving 6-year-old cousin

The body of a missing 12-year-old girl was recovered Tuesday morning form the Lower Head Dam, on the Pearl River off Highway 25 in Scott County.

Mary Jane Harrell went missing Saturday after she went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Harrell was swimming with her 6-year-old cousin and 14-year-old brother when strong rapids pulled them under. Harrell pushed her 6-year old cousin to safety, but didn’t resurface.

Leake County Sheriff’s Office, Rankin County and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted in the search.